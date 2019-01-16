HORNELL — The Hornell Lady Red Raiders used a late third quarter run and a dominating defensive performance in order to pick up a 68-48 LCAA win over Wayland-Cohocton Tuesday evening in Hornell.

“After Wellsville really gave us fits breaking the press so we went back and changed a few things up. So we went two days really focusing on what we were going to do, and it really translated into tonight,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “I thought we were phenomenal defensively tonight.”

Both teams came right out from the tip and had the offenses grooving. Wayland-Cohocton took an early lead thanks largely to the inside presence of Delaney Brehm.

But Hornell quickly closed the gap following the lead of Gabby Lapierre. Lapierre was a menace defensively and was shooting the lights out on the other end to lead the Lady Raiders.

“Gabby was awesome. Every game she is getting better and better. She is shooting the ball really well and shooting it with confidence. She’s making great decisions. She understands when to drive in and when to take the layup,” said Dyring. “Lately we’ve gone from having option one, two, three and four to having option 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D. And it can be a different person every night. It’s been nice that we can have a change like that on any given night.”

Hornell eventually tied the game up, and the teams traded leads over the final minutes of the first until it settled at 19-19 after one.

Way-Co started the second quarter of with a deep three of its own, but then Hornell’s defense helped it rip off a 12-2 run over the next three minutes as the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 31-24 lead and forced an Eagle timeout.

The Golden Eagles played well out of the timeout, but Hornell’s lead grew into double digits thanks to its ability to knock down the long range shot.

Over the final minute, however, Way-Co sped the Lady Raiders up by forcing them into quick shots and were able to cut the lead down to 39-32 at the intermission.

Hornell came out of the halftime break and quickly pushed the lead back into double digits. Wayland-Cohocton stayed within striking distance by continuing to force Hornell off of the 3-point line. But that did not last.

Over the final three minutes of the third, the Lady Raiders were on fire, burying four triples from four different players, finishing the quarter on a 14-1 run that gave them a 63-40 lead going into the fourth.

“At any given time, any different player can get hot for us and get it going. To see that at the end of the third, which is usually when we make our runs, was great. Four different players hitting four 3-pointers means that the other team can’t just guard one person, and it makes us really dangerous,” said Dyring. “

After the break, Lapierre buried one final 3-pointer to cap the run at 17-1 and all but cemented another Red Raider win.

Over the final seven minutes, both teams used all of their benches, and when the final buzzer sounded Hornell had come away with the 68-48 win over Wayland-Cohocton.

Lapierre led the way with 24 points and also grabbed five steals. Leah Harkenrider also had a great game, finishing with 22 points while adding seven steals. Jaden Sciotti also added 10 points in the win.

Hornell (10-1) now faces its biggest test of the season on Friday night when the undefeated Dansville Mustangs come to town at 7:30 p.m.