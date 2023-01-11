<div class="byline"><b>John Christensen <\/b>\n <i>The Chronicle-Express<\/i><\/div><p>PENNYAN-Following the investigation into sexually explicit photos that were sent to a minor, Penn Yan Police have arrested Dale. R. Willsey, 43, of Albany.<\/p>\n <p>According to Investigator Wayne Marsh, in September a Penn Yan Academy student told School Resource Officer Jeff Stewart of sexually explicit photos that were sent via social media. PYPD Officers conducted an investiga-tion and executed a search warrant on the social media account from which the photos were sent. The results of that search led police to Willsey as a suspect in the case.<\/p>\n <p>Marsh says he contacted Willsey by phone and convinced him to drive to Penn Yan to be interviewed. During his interview, Willsey admitted to sending the sexually explicit photos of himself. Marsh adds that the teenaged victim was randomly contacted by Willsey, who has no known connections in the area. Based on the information from PYPD, New York State Police began a parallel investigation. Troopers executed further search warrants for Willsey\u2019s home in Albany where multiple computers and a cell phone were secured.<\/p>\n <p>Willsey has been charged with 2nd degree disseminating indecent material to a minor under age 17 (class E felony) and endangering the welfare of a child. In accordance with the N.Y. State Bail Reform Act, he was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.<\/p>\n <p>The investigation is ongoing to identify any other potential victims who reside outside of Penn Yan. Marsh credits members of the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the New York State Intelligence Center for assisting in the investigation.<\/p>\n \n <p>PYPD reminds all parents of how important it is to be aware of what social media apps their children are using and to discuss possible online dangers with them.<\/p>