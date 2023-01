YATES COUNTY – This year, the Keuka Outlet Trail made substantial advances at becoming an internationally acclaimed recreational venue for all. The recent work and investment at Cascade Falls, the early staging efforts for the new Hopeton campground, the unveiling of ruins at both Shutt and Fox Mills, and the proposed Master Plan at Seneca Falls are all substantial initiatives taken on by Friends of the Outlet, a 100% volunteer organization. These four projects are summarized below:



