ALBANY — State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C-Big Flats) took the Oath of Office at the State Capitol last week to begin the 2023-2024 state legislative session representing New York’s 58th Senate District. Following last year’s legislative redistricting process, O’Mara represents the newly redesignated 58th Senate District comprised of Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga, and Yates Counties, and eastern half of Allegany County (the towns of Alfred, Almond, Amity, Andover, Birdsall, Burns, Grove, Independence, Scio, Ward, Wellsville, and Willing).



Log In

Join Now Subscribe Now to continue reading.