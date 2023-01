YATES COUNTY – After more than half a century of service to the people of Yates County, Sheriff Ron Spike has announced his intention to retire at the end of his current term of office. Spike issued the following letter to announce his retirement: “As I enter the twilight of my career presently in my eighth 4-year term, I will not be seeking reelection as Sheriff, and will retire at the end of this term Dec.



Log In

Join Now Subscribe Now to continue reading.