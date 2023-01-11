<b>Boys Basketball <\/b>\n\n<b>Dec. 29 Marion 52, Naples 30 <\/b>\n\nNaples got beat by Marion in a non-league game, dropping to 1-7. The win made Marion 3-7 overall.\n\n<b>Dec. 30 Canandaigua 45, Penn Yan 37<\/b>\n\nPenn Yan lost to Canandaigua in the final matchup of the PYA Holiday Tournament, losing by just eight points. Nathan Sheridan scored 18 points for CA and Nate Barone scored 16. Liam Chapman led Penn Yan\u2019s efforts with 16 points, while Tanyon Dunning added 10.\n\n<b>Naples 57, North Rose-Wolcott 37 <\/b>\n\nNaples won by 20 over NRW, snagging their second win of the season. NRW was 1-6.\n\n<b>Jan. 2 Penn Yan 67, Midlakes 40<\/b>\n\nPYA picked up a second win for the season, getting a sizeable victory over Midlakes to go up to 2-8. The loss rounded out the Eagles\u2019 record at 5-5. Liam Chapman led the Mustangs with 21 points. Also for PYA, Matt tones scored 10 points, while Jaxson Enos and Ashtian Dunning each scored nine. Leading the Eagles were JW Smith and Jyle Kumkey, who scored 12 points apiece.\n\n<b>Jan. 4 World of Inquiry 63, Penn Yan 60<\/b>\n\nPenn Yan lost a close one to WOIS, falling by three points in overtime. Diego Martinez led WOIS with 20 points, while team captain Yacoub Tarawally brought in 19 points, including the game winners. For Penn Yan, Tanyon Dunning and Liam Chapman each scored 18.\n\n<b>Red Jacket 64, Dundee\/Bradford 54 <\/b>\n\nThe BraveScots lost on the road to Red Jacket, falling to 4-6. RJ\u2019s James Sibeto dominated the game, scoring an amazing 41 points out of the game\u2019s total 118. Sibeto also sank 10 out of 11 free throws. Sibeto\u2019s next closest contributor to Red Jacket\u2019s effort was Johnathan Bugbee with 9 points. For Dundee\/Bradford, Nick Slavick scored 16 points and hauled in seven rebounds, Aidan Webster scored 10 points and Ryan McTamney brought in seven. Red Jacket was 4-3 with the win. The \u2018Scots next game is Jan. 12 in Bloomfield.\n\n<b>Livonia 54, Marcus Whitman 45<\/b>\n\nWhitman lost in Livonia, rounding out their season record to 4-4. Livonia improved to 5-4.\n\n<b>HAC 47, Naples 43<\/b>\n\nNaples lost a close one to Harley-Allendale-Columbia, falling to 2-8. HAC was 4-1 with the win.\n\n<b>Jan. 6 Wayne 63, Penn Yan 36 <\/b>\n\nThe Eagles won in Penn Yan, dropping the Mustangs to 2-9. Wayne was led by Cam Blankenberg with 22 points and a perfect 3\/3 at the free throw line, and PJ Ostrowski, who added 13 points and went 3\/4. For Penn Yan, Liam Chapman scored 12 points, Tanyon Dunning scored seven and Ashtian Dunning scored six. Penn Yan gets a bit of a break before their next game, facing off against Mynderse on the 17th.\n\n<b>Newark 61, Marcus Whitman 49<\/b>\n\nWhitman fell to Newark, dropping to 4-5. The Reds improved to 5-2.\n\n<b>Red Jacket 43, Naples 29<\/b>\n\n<b> <\/b>RJ took the win over Naples, improving to 5-3. The Big Green fell to 2-9 with the loss.\n\n<b>Girls Basketball <\/b><b>Dec. 30 Marcus Whitman 46, Avoca-Prattsburgh 30 <\/b>\n\nWhitman beat AP in the final round of the Avoca-Prattsburgh Holiday Tournament, rising up to 6-1 this winter. AP was 4-4 overall.\n\n<b>Jan. 3 Aquinas 64, Penn Yan 24<\/b>\n\nAquinas took a dominant win over Penn Yan, winning by 40 points in a non-leaguer. Aquinas was 7-2 with the win, while the Mustangs dropped to 1-8. Ajayah Orr led Aquinas with 19 points and Molly O\u2019Toole scored 16. For PYA, Hailey Trank had eight points and nine rebounds, Corinne Barden scored eight points with four rebounds and Bailey Cooper scored six points and got eight rebounds.\n\n<b>Dundee\/Bradford 56, Red Jacket 29<\/b>\n\nThe BraveScots got a big win at home, almost doubling Red Jacket\u2019s score and improving to 6-1. For D\/B, Kendall Parker scored 23 points with five rebounds and five steals, Brieonna Bayer scored 10 points and had a pair of steals, Alissa Eaves had six points and seven rebounds and Mikayla Schoffner got 11 rebounds while adding four points. Red Jacket dropped to 2-6 with the loss.\n\n<b>Marcus Whitman 42, Honeoye 22 <\/b>Whitman won by 20 against the Bulldogs, moving up to 7-1 overall. For the Wildcats, Lily Carroll had nine points, seven steals and six rebounds; Tori Brooks had eight points, five steals and five rebounds; and Aurora Woodworth had eight points, 10 steals and five assists. On Honeoye\u2019s side, Ashley Thomas scored eight points, while Catelynn Farrell scored seven. Honeoye was 2-5.\n\n<b>HAC 34, Naples 18<\/b>\n\nNaples lost another one, falling to 0-7. Erika Reigelsperger was Naples\u2019 top scorer, bringing in seven points. Harley-Allendale-Columbia was 3-5 with the win.\n\n<b>Jan. 5 Dundee\/Bradford 59, Romulus 28 <\/b>\n\nDundee\/ Bradford rolled along with another big win in their books. The BraveScots were 7-1 with the victory, with five of those wins at 25 or more points. Kendall Parker led the \u2018Scots with 25 points, also hauling in six rebounds. Also for D\/B, Kailey Yeoman had 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals and Mikayla Shoffner added four points, nine rebounds and four steals. The loss put Romulus at 1-7.\n\n<b>Naples 43, Red Jacket 37<\/b>\n\nThe Big Green got their first win of the season, beating Red Jacket by six and improving to 1-7. For Naples, Grace Hebding had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven steals and Erika Reigelsperger scored 10 points and got six rebounds. Red Jacket was 2-7 with the loss. Naples\u2019 next game is Jan. 11, when they\u2019ll host Romulus.\n\n<b>Jan. 6 Penn Yan 41, Wayne 39 <\/b>\n\nThe Mustangs won on the road in Wayne, picking up their second win of the season (2-8). Wayne evened out to 4-4 with the loss.\n\n<b>Wrestling <\/b><b>Jan. 5 North Rose-Wolcott 39, Penn Yan 36 <\/b>\n\nNRW won a close matchup against Penn Yan, dropping PYA to 0-3 in regular meets this season. NRW mainly won through forfeits, but got wins from Allan Anthony over David Young (3:35 fall) and Noah Wazinski over Reed Bouchard (4-0 decision). Penn Yan got wins with Ty Conover over Emily Decker (1:17 fall), Jacob Eaves over Austin Warren (3:28 fall), Cullen Maher over Clayton Collins (3:20 fall) and Roark Castner over Merik Hughes (2:36 fall).\n\n<b>Jan. 7 Daryl Pierson Duals at East Rochester HS <\/b>\n\nPenn Yan participated in the Daryl Pierson Memorial Duals at East Rochester on Saturday alongside multiple area schools. Webster Thomas won overall, dominating with a 5-0 record for the day, with Pittsford and Waterloo taking the second and third spots, respectively.\n\nFacing off against East Rochester, PYA lost 42-16, but had wins from Roark Castner over Ali Aziz (1:31 fall), Ty Conover over Steven McCann (2:26 fall) and Jacob Eaves over Jayme Taylor (12-0 major decision).\n\n<b>Odessa-Montour Duals at Odessa-Montour HS<\/b>\n\nDundee participated with several area schools in the Odessa-Montour Duals. The Schuyler Storm took first place in the event. Dundee beat Thomas A. Edison (Elmira Heights) 4818, but fell to Montour-Odessa\/Watkins Glen 67-0 and to Horseheads 46-24. In their match against Edison, Dundee had wins from Zach Grant over Jace Shiller (1:33 fall), Dakota Holton over Levi Utter (1:08 fall), and Logan Snyder over Mason Barchet (1:09 fall). Against Horseheads, Dundee had wins with Caden Hill over Vincenzo Menard (1:03 fall), Gage Machuga over Ethan Dziennik (3:01 fall), Caleb Bartlett over Dylan Ferris (5:18 fall), and Gavin Hall over Seamus Carroll (2:30 fall).\n\n<b>Boys Bowling <\/b>\n<b>Jan. 3 Midlakes 5, Dundee\/ Bradford 0<\/b>\n\nD\/B lost all five points to Midlakes. Nate Miller bowled a 211 game in his 505 series for Midlakes, while Dundee\/Bradford\u2019s top bowler was Sam Holiday, who bowled 123 in his 341 series.\n\n<b>Jan. 5 Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0 <\/b>\n\nThe Mustangs swept Wayne at AMF Bowl, improving to 3-2. Colin Johnson had a banner night for PYA, bowling the match\u2019s top three games at 279, 236 and 219 for the match-high series of 734. Also for PYA, Conor Anderson bowled games of 211 and 202 in his 592 series, Jaxon Jensen bowled a 530 series and CJ Miller had a high game of 199.\n\n<b>Marcus Whitman 4, Waterloo 1<\/b>\n\nWhitman took down Waterloo, losing just one point to the Tigers. The win moved MW up to 5-0 this winter. Whitman\u2019s Austin King had the top series of the night at 665, which included games of 215, 225 and 225. Also for Whitman, Brayden Armison had a 649 series with games of 192, 210 and the match-high game of 247; Isaiah Murphy bowled a 575 series with a high game of 201; Ely Mangiarelli bowled a 563 series with a high game of 233 and Mason Shaw had a 192 game. For Waterloo, Garett Tuuri bowled a 644 series with games of 206, 246 and 192 and Nate Robson had a 614 series with games of 200 and 236.\n\n<b>Girls Bowling <\/b>\n<b>Jan. 3 Midlakes 5, Dundee\/ Bradford 0<\/b>\n\nMidlakes swept both Dundee\/Bradford teams on Tuesday, taking every point available in the match. Amanda Durkee bowled Midlakes\u2019 high game of 201, while Emileigh Cardin had the Eagles\u2019 top series at 483. For the BraveScots, Cassie Morrissette bowled a high game of 196 in her match-high 525 series. With the loss, the \u2018Scots remained winless at 0-3.\n\n<b>Jan. 5 Wayne 4, Penn Yan 1 <\/b>\n\nWayne handed the Penn Yan girls their first loss of the season, dropping the Mustangs to 4-1. Anella Tillman was PYA\u2019s top bowler with a 678 series, which included games of 224, 186 and the match-high game of 268. Also for Penn Yan, Bella Miller had a high game of 160 in her 405 series and Lyanna Shipman had a 152 game in her 401 series.\n\n<b>Marcus Whitman 5, Waterloo 0<\/b>\n\nThe Whitman girls took all five points in their match against the Tigers, moving them up to 3-1. Whitman\u2019s Kennedy Smith had the match\u2019s high series of 597, including games of 211 and 213, while Zoelle Payne had the match-high game of 228 in her 548 series. Waterloo\u2019s top bowlers were Sabrina Palmer, who bowled a 188 in her 544 series, and Brianna Baker, who bowled a high game of 183 in her 515 series.\n\n<b>Indoor Track <\/b>\n<b>Jan. 6 at RIT Girls<\/b>\n\nDundee\/Bradford\u2019s Madison Hughes won the Long Jump (1605.5). Marcus Whitman\u2019s Taylor Bond took 3rd in the 600 Run (1:55), while