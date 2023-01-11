We will hear more from Governor Kathy Hochul this week when she delivers her State of the State message to the Legislature. It’s traditionally a broad outline of a governor’s priorities and vision for the future. Let’s hope it offers some specifics. Most importantly, it begins setting the stage for what comes next: the adoption of a new state budget. On that last note, I was recently reappointed as the Ranking Member on the Senate Finance Committee, a post I have held since 2021. It’s been a front row seat to what has been nothing short of a breathtaking Albany Democrat spending spree.



Log In

Join Now Subscribe Now to continue reading.