The official introduction “Corvette Reveal” arrived July 18 and enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the all new C8 Corvette Stingray.

Unlike the previous seven generations, the new C8 Corvette is a mid-engine layout, something that Corvette legend the late Zora Arkus-Duntov strived for during his days at General Motors. Duntov, who passed away in 1996, felt that moving the engine behind the driver automatically produced better weight distribution and superior handling.

Notable is the new Corvette’s “aircraft styling” cues, something Harley Earl utilized in his most memorable designs in the late 1940s and 1950s. Ditto for the C8, as the new Corvette badge looks exactly like an aircraft fighter jet in flight.

Designed by Tom Peters, who also crafted the C6 and C7 Corvettes, the C8 is a beautiful blend of power, functionality and motorcar art form. The biggest surprise, however, is a lower retail price than expected as for less than $60,000, you can park this exotic, mid-engine supercar in your driveway. This low price is less than many rumored predictions of a low of $62,000 to $65,000 to a high of $72,000 to $75,000. Clearly, the expected $59,995 (or possibly less) is a most welcome reality.

So, with respect for all the previous seven generation Corvettes that started appearing on the nation’s highways back in 1953, here’s a closer look at the new mid-engine 2020 Corvette.

Built on an aluminum frame with a fiberglass composite body, everything about the new C8 is exciting. Even the steering wheel is squared off instead of round, mimicking the latest in race car steering wheels. And, because the engine is behind the driver, entry is easier even for those who stand more than six feet tall. The main ease of entry reason is the space where the engine used to be (the front) is now free and clear with the driver position now 16-inches closer to the front axle.

As racing is a big part of Corvette DNA, the new C8’s functionality and ultra-aerodynamic design will work well with the soon to arrive Corvette C8.R, the letter “R” being the race-bred version that will compete in the GT division of the IMSA Weathertech Champion Sports Car Series.

Impressive is C8’s cargo room, something Corvette owners never gave a second thought to because there was little to talk about, literally. The new Corvette not only has cargo room in the rear for golf bags and then snapping the removable Stingray roof into place, there is additional room in the front for more cargo like a smaller suitcase.

Under the rear hatch sits the entry level Stingray drivetrain consisting of a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 attached to an eight-speed dual clutch automatic. Called the LT2, this engine puts out 495 horsepower and 470 lb. ft. of torque and will take you to 60 mph in under three seconds with the Z51 performance package option (no option prices available yet). The automatic’s paddle shifters will quickly move the Corvette through the gears if one desires to shift manually. If you want to show off at a stop light or local cruise event, hold both paddle shifters in at the same time and you can rev the engine.

I’ve said so many times in my articles on the Corvette over the years that if a Corvette had a Ferrari badge on it, it would cost $175,000 or more. Now, I’ll double down and move that money number up to $225,000 for a comparable mid engine supercar as beautiful as the new C8. And, we’re sure to see the $100,000-plus supercharged C8’s arrive in due time and there’s also talk of a new twin turbo, dual overhead cam V8 in the works that will put out near 900 horsepower. Expect at least $135,000 for this new model when it is released.

Other notables include C8’s ability to raise its front end two inches with the press of a button, preventing low curbs or non-level driveways from damaging the C8’s front end. Better yet, you can program 1,000 of these trouble locations via Corvette’s GPS to automatically lift the front end when traveling the geographical route again.

Notable for the Corvette C8 is that it will be available in right hand drive, opening up European markets that will no doubt welcome a car of this quality and price. Chevrolet feels that combining the potential expanded European market and excitement here in America will result in double-shifts at its Bowling Green, Kentucky, Corvette assembly plant, which has undergone a $755 million re-tooling for the new effort.

In summary, you can now own a real supercar for less than $60,000 as the new generation 2020 Corvette is the real deal. Everything is looking up for the new Corvette Stingray, so if you are serious about buying one, you might want to visit your dealer ASAP as expectations are a very long list of new orders.

