PENN YAN — The FELCO Seond Annual East Pruning Competition will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at Anthony Road Wine Company, 1020 Anthony Road, Penn Yan. The FELCO pruning competition is an initiative by the FELCO Company to teach and demonstrate the importance of fine pruning in the vineyard industry.

The winner of this year’s competition will receive a trip to Switzerland for the 75th Anniversay of th eFELCO company to compete in a global pruning contest. The prize includes, airfare, hotel stay, and tours for the winner and one guest. (a passport is required)

The FELCO Pruning contest targets Young Farmers and Collegiate students with a passion for viticulture, and

advanced or developing skills in fine pruning. Contestants will be 18 or over. Underage contestants 17 years old will be accepted with a signed letter from a parent stating permission for participation. All ages 18 and up are welcome to compete.

Each competitor will receive a gift for participation. Other prizes are:

2nd Place: $300-dollar gift card and FELCO manual tool of choice (under $200 dollars)

3rd Place: $200-dollar gift card and FELCO manual tool of choice (under $100 dollars)

Top Placing Collegiate Student Prize: Trip to Switzerland for 75th Anniversary of the FELCO company. Visit the factory, local vineyards and join others for the competitive event and celebration.

Live, original music will be performed by the Delta Mike Shaw Band after the competition with light hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 8 p.m.

FELCO’s initiative to develop a global pruning competition to showcase talent on the farm, as well as to teach and bring attention to the art of fine pruning, will start with their second annual competitive events this year, 2020. They have committed to grow this event over the coming years. To do this FELCO looked for sponsorship/support in the form of industry leaders, associations and institutions, who excel in the field.

In doing this, Ryan Amberg, a New York native and Marketing and Business Development Manager of FELCO tools in the USA and Canada, found the help of key members of these groups.

He found support from his alma mater, Cornell University in the form of Russell Moss, a new member of the Cornell Viticulture and Enology team who is looking to try new ideas and efforts to put the industry’s hard-working vineyard managers in the spotlight. Peter Martini, who when asked if he would host the event at his vineyard Anthony Road, graciously accepted, which shows his dedication to bring more eyes on the industry in New York State as a great wine region. New York Farm Bureau offered to help support the communication of the event.

For contest details, rules and judging information, please contact: Ryan Amberg at 315-759-1249 or USA@FELCO.com.

Register for the competition by Jan. 24 at https://forms.gle/aXohBccXeWgCCHjZ6