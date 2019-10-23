It’s been almost 20 years since Edward Norton directed his first feature film. That one was the dramatic comedy “Keeping the Faith,” in which he also costarred, with Ben Stiller. It’s also been about 20 years since he first read and started thinking about directing an adaptation of the noirish Jonathan Lethem novel “Motherless Brooklyn,” a feat which he has finally accomplished, and which he again acts in, and this time has written for the screen.

He plays Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective in the 1950s who’s trying to solve a murder and who, for some interesting dramatic nuance, suffers from Tourette Syndrome which causes, let’s say, some extremely erratic behavior.

Norton, 50, spoke about what went into the making of film, from its long gestation period to how he came up with his version of a Tourettic detective and what it was like to act and direct simultaneously, last month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Q: Did you actually try to make this film even before you directed “Keeping the Faith?”

A: I read the novel 20 years ago, but I knew at the time that I wasn’t going to get to it right away. There was a fallow period where I was making “Fight Club,” I was directing another film, and life goes on. Then I got around to it, and I had a period of very fervent inspiration around it, but then got very stuck ... classic writer’s block sort of stuff. So, I put it in a drawer and avoided it for a while. But it’s difficult to get this kind of movie made, so when I got back around to doing it and finished it, there was a good five-year period between when I really had written it and when we were able to get the resources together to make it. So, it had its phases.

Q: What initially attracted you to playing this very offbeat character?

A: Jonathan (Lethem) created this character who I loved, because as an underdog he immediately engenders your empathy. Nobody’s looking at him. I loved the idea of invisible people who are exposing the things that are going on. I felt that this character opened up this opportunity to look at some of the dark realities of what’s shaped the city and country that we’re living in now.

Q: But did you also find that was something special about Lionel and the way he evolves within the story?

A: Joseph Campbell used to talk about the hero’s journey, and within the hero’s journey is always one of growth and evolution. I think Lionel can’t really see beyond - as one of the characters says - his own daily battles. He’s enmeshed within his understandable and very sympathetic struggles. You know, there are superheroes who can fly in and save us or there are the ways that we can rise up out of our own problems, and transcend and grow into being a more heroic version of ourselves. What I liked about Lionel was the idea that he could exist within the limitations and gifts of his own condition, and still become a person who can act against the larger forces of the world.

Q: What was the biggest challenge of acting and directing both yourself and the rest of the cast?

A: Whatever drove me to feel that it was something I wanted to do, I felt very anxious about what it would do to my fellow actors and their experience. Even within all the artifice of making films, I think one of the things actors often do for each other, as a last resort, is to create a bubble together. Within this artifice, all this technical stuff that’s going on that makes up the day, actors help each other to create an illusion together. And my cast in the film was my secret weapon in terms of being able to achieve the sort of schizophrenic experience of being both inside and outside the playing of it.

Q: What went into your own preparation of playing someone with Tourette Syndrome?

A: There’s lots of good documentation. There are good documentaries about people with Tourette Syndrome. There are some very warm and deep feeling ones, there’s Oliver Sacks’ great writing on it. I had met people, within the course of my life, and I specifically sought out some others. The thing that I think is fascinating and beautiful in many ways about Tourette Syndrome is that it’s a wildly creative condition. It expresses itself in people in a very individualistic way. Nobody manifests it in exactly the same way. And the expressions and fixations - physically and vocally - and the degrees of severity are extremely individualistic. So, there was a lot of liberation for creativity within it. Of course, you feel a pretty profound obligation to be truthful within it, and yet, it wasn’t the kind of thing where you have an anxiety about getting it wrong because you’ve selected an incorrect manifestation. Because to say that there’s a spectrum is an understatement.

“Motherless Brooklyn” opens on Nov. 1.

Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.