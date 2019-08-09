When you know what you want to achieve, and what it’s going to take, you need to just get it going.

Most of our time is limited and if we are taking the time to work out, that time is precious.

That’s when we need to add in moves that get your gear pumping quickly, and toning at the same time.

Today’s exercise is a perfect example.

Hop-ups/step-downs will work your core, glutes, quads and hamstrings. This challenges your endurance and it is instant cardio.

You will need a small step or elevation change for this exercise.

Begin by positioning yourself on a flat surface near the step or ledge that you will be hopping onto. Hold your chest tall, engage your core, and place your feet about hip width apart. Tuck your arms in by your chest for propulsion and proceed to “hop” onto the step.

Once you land securely, step down one foot at a time. Staying focused, continue on your next hop then change the leading foot of your step down.

Keep this combination of hopping up and alternating your step down for at least 10 times. If you you need a break, take a breather and continue on. And if you need a little more, shoot for fatigue. Take a break, then move onto your next set.

This exercise is a great warmup to lead into your lower body routine, or great on its own for a quick boost of cardio with toning as your cherry on top.

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.