During the planning of the “Winter Wonderland Gala Ball” the Yates County Chamber of Commerce never expected there to be a potential significant snow storm on the horizon. The Board of Directors has decided to postpone their Jan. 19 Annual Dinner.

The new date of the event is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, also at Keuka College. “This was a difficult decision to have had to make. We were very excited for the dinner but do feel that we should err on the side of caution.” said Jessica Bacher, President and CEO. The Chamber team will be contacting all the attendees with the news of the change in date.