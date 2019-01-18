The Penn Yan Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee (LPC) will hold its third meeting at the Penn Yan Fire Department, 125 Elm St., Penn Yan, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan., 22.

The LPC will review highlights from the public survey and market analysis as well as review the preliminary projects submitted in response to the Request for Information for potential projects.

Whether you are a resident, business owner, employer or potential investor, the Village

encourages and welcomes your participation. The meeting is open to the public and there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.