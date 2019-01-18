Three vacancies for the Penn Yan Central School District Board of Education are to be filled at the Annual Vote and Election of Board Members May 21. The seats are currently held by Phyllis Bacher, Kathy Guenther and Jeff Morehouse, and each carries a three-year term.

Petition forms may be obtained Monday through Friday at the District Office, One School Drive, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Petitions for nominating candidates for the Board of Education must be completed and filed with the District Clerk no later than Monday, April 22. For further information, contact Katie Dean, District Clerk, at 315-536-3371.