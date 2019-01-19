Radio station WYLF in Penn Yan has been purchased by Tim Stratton, an attorney from Arizona who says his plans include finding a summer home in this area. For now, he’s commuting to Penn Yan periodically.

His year-long search for the perfect fit of a small town station with good technology and other resources led him to Penn Yan. “It came down to the community. It’s a very special place here,” he said.

Owning the radio station is his second career, says Stratton, who was introduced to the world of broadcast while he was a college student. “I love the medium, and the connections to the local community,”

While he awaits final approval of his FCC license, he has taken over programming at WYLF, where he calls the station’s new format “Familiar Favorites.”

That means listeners will hear their favorite music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, which he says will be upbeat, familiar, and fun. Regular programming will also include the nationally syndicated “Beatles Brunch,” “This is the 60s,” and an auto show.

“We’re really excited about the new programming,” he says.

In addition, a local weekly program will feature newsmakers from the area and hourly news programs have been added.

Along with the changes listeners will hear on the AM radio dial, they will find improved FM broadcasts as soon as new tower configurations are complete. The station’s website, wylf.com has been updated and now features live streaming of the broadcasts, so listeners all over the world will be able to listen to Penn Yan radio. Other technological improvements include a mobile app in development.

The improved FM signal will carry the station’s broadcast to the Canandaigua and Geneva areas, and eventually to the Rochester and Corning areas, expanding the reach for advertisers, says Stratton.