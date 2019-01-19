Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has issued a travel advisory for 24 hours beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has issued a travel advisory for Yates County roadways for a 24-hour period effective 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 due to the winter snow storm predictions of the National Weather Service.

The forecast has significant snowfall ranging from 12” to 18” for the Yates County area during this 24-hour period depending on the storm track that will make roads snow covered. Wind-blown snow may reduce visibility and cause drifting, as well as blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

This is an advisory only, recommending no unnecessary travel during this period and does not restrict travel. However, it is a warning to motorists that hazardous driving conditions may exist. If you have to travel, please use caution and be prepared.

This advisory from the Sheriff is in conjunction with Director Brian Winslow of the Yates Co Office of Emergency Management and Yates County Highway Superintendent David Hartman.