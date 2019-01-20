Keuka College is closed on Monday, Jan. 21, after heavy snows, wicked winds, and arctic temperatures pummeled the region over the weekend.

The College and surrounding areas received upwards of a foot of snow through Sunday, and strong winds, coupled with single-digit temperatures pushed wind-chills well below zero.

The College’s Adult and Online Education division’s Foundation’s Day orientation, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, was rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Keuka Commons, located on the Keuka College campus. For more information, contact Katelyn Cheplick, program site coordinator, at 315-279-5138 or email kcheplick@keuka.edu.

The weekend storm will also affect events slated for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Monday, Jan. 21. College alumni were to spend time with residents at Clinton Crest Manor and take part in a drive to collect non-perishable food items for a Geneva food pantry. These events will be rescheduled.

A youth basketball clinic hosted by the College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams—also part of the College’s MLK Day of Service, has been canceled.

The College admissions department’s Winter Open House, slated for Monday will also be rescheduled. For more information, contact Rebecca Arnold, associate director of admissions, at 315-279-5285 or rarnold@keuka.edu.

The safety of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and our guests is the College’s highest priority. Please continue to monitor our website and official College communications for additional updates.