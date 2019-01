The National Weather Service's Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 7 p.m., advising of dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero and wind gusts as high as 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow where there is a dry snowpack.

The lowest wind chills are expected until 7 p.m. The winds will diminish tonight, but the wind chill will remain well below zero.

Wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.