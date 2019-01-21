A natural gas outage has between 250 to 350 NYSEG customers without heat in the coldest weather so far this winter. A frozen regulator station connecting to Columbia Gas is to blame, and is expected to be repaired by noon Tuesday.

The impacted area includes the east side of Keuka Lake north of Hammondsport, stretching into the town of Wayne on the west side of Waneta & Lamoka Lakes.

Hammondsport Fire Chief Bill Fries says a warming station for area residents without heat has been set up at the Hammondsport Firehouse on State Rte. 54 east of the village. He adds that affected customers could be without gas for 18 to 24 hours.

Once flow is restored, NYSEG crews will be calling on customers to relight appliances.