About 50 customers remain to have service restored following the loss of natural gas service earlier this week, according to NYSEG. Crews have been unable to access the residences to re-light pilots and perform a safety check, according to a statement from the company.

Workers have restored service to 92 percent of active customer accounts in Dundee, Hammondsport, Tyrone, and Wayne who lost gas service earlier this week due to a loss of gas supply. Crews have been going door-to-door to restore gas service, a process that involves relighting all pilots and performing a vital safety check.

There are approximately 50 gas accounts that have been visited but company personnel have been unable to access the customer’s residence. NYSEG customer service representatives have been calling these remaining customers to arrange for company personnel to gain access to their homes and restore service.

NYSEG asks these customers to call 1-800-572-1121 to arrange for service restoration. NYSEG crews and other personnel will remain fully engaged until every customer account is restored.

Customers are also reminded to call NYSEG at 800-572-1121 to report gas leaks, odors or damaged gas equipment. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave the area or building and call from outdoors or a neighbor’s home. If there’s an immediate danger, call 911.