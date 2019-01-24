At the last meeting of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center (FLEDC), Yates County’s sole industrial and economic development agency, the board approved the proposed Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for the rental townhouse project being built opposite Red Jacket Park on Rte. 54 in The Town of Milo and in the Village of Penn Yan.

FLEDC CEO Steve Griffin reports that the incentives of sales and mortgage tax abatements and the 10-year ramped property tax increases ultimately have a much higher return on investment for the county.

By the Numbers

Keuka Shores PILOT: All projections provided by FLEDC are based on the total life of the incentive program.

Total Community Investment (tax incentives): $1,084,523

• Sales tax exemption: $560,000

• Mortgage tax exemption: $135,000

• PILOT Abatements: $389,523

Total Community Benefit: $20,462,716

• Construction Cost: $15,500,00

• PILOT Payments made: $373,742

• Direct Wages: $1,035,000

• Indirect Wages: $3,553,974

The 10-year schedule will be phased in two parts with the two phases of construction. The Milo portion of the project has been approved and will break ground soon; but the Penn Yan portion is still in negotiation. The same PILOT terms apply to both phases.

The PILOT will next be presented to the Yates County Legislature Finance Committee and then to the full legislature for final approval.

A year’s work

Griffin also presented FLEDC’s 2018 Year End Summary, which he declared, “A fantastic year by any measure.”

He reported:

1) 28 total projects

2) 87 pledged job creation

3) $34,586,455 proposed capital investments

4) Seven new business attractions

5) Multiple Major Grant Awards ($12,900,000 that will lead to additional future investments):

• $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Penn Yan

• $500,000 Restore NY Grant for Downtown Penn Yan

• $300,000 Main Street Grant for Downtown Penn Yan

• $1 million REDC grant for Village of Dundee wastewater treatment upgrades

• $1 million REDC grant for Village of Rushville wastewater treatment upgrades

• $100,000 grant for Abtex Corporation

6) Paid off Lyons National Bank Emergency Loan in full for 2014 flood

7) FLEDC involvement in Local, Regional, and State Committees

8) NYSEDC Board of Directors

9) Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council (Council member, Executive Committee member, Scoring Committee member, Upstate Revitalization Initiative Steering Committee member)

10) FLCC President’s Community Advisory Committee

11) FL Economic Development Committee (Wayne, Ontario, Seneca, Yates)

12) Greater Rochester Enterprise Ex-Officio Board Member

13) Yates Manufacturing HR Group (started by FLEDC and now run by the group)

14)Yates Exploring Club

15) Yates County Mayors & Supervisors group (started by FLEDC and now run by the group)

16)Yates NextGen (started by the FLEDC and now run by the group)

17)Yates Transit Board of Directors

In other business:

The Finger Lakes Museum has made a payment of $175,000 on the $200,000 loan from FLEDC. The payment of remaining $25,000 has been placed on a new 5-year schedule.