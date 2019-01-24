Taxpayers in local villages could face sharp increases of their tax bills if Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal to eliminate some state aid.

Penn Yan Village Clerk/Treasurer Gary Meeks says if the current AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) funding of $40,621 disappears, the village’s tax levy would increase by 1.3 percent. “That’s a sizable increase when we are striving to be under the tax cap of 2 percent increase,” he comments.

Dundee Clerk Christine Sutherland says losing the $11,733 it received for the current year will result in a tax increase of 2.01 percent.

Sutherland says the governor’s budget also eliminates aid for extreme winer recovery for roads. Dundee’s share of those funds currently stands at $5,365.50, and losing that funding would result in the 0.92 percent increase in taxes.

Dresden would lose $3,145, Rushville would lose $4,265, Hammondsport would lose $9,760, and Bath would lose $103,906, according to figures provided by NYCOM (New York Conference of Mayors). The village of Naples stands to lose out on $8,338, which is about 0.71 percent of its budget.

According to a list found at the NYCOM website, the reductions will take the AIM allocations from over $19.7 million to $3.3 million for over 480 villages in the state. Forty-one villages stand to recieve the same amount of aid as they received in 2019.

NYCOM Executive Director Peter A. Baynes comments, “When it comes to local governments and the property tax, the Governor’s budget fails to abide by its theme of ‘justice,’ as it would eliminate state aid for the vast majority of New York’s smallest local governments. If the goal this legislative session is to enact progressive tax reform, it will not be achieved by cutting local aid and removing municipalities’ ability to follow through on their goal to reduce the regressive property tax burden. We urge state legislators to join NYCOM in the fight to restore these cuts, preserve the essential municipal services funded by this aid, and protect New Yorkers from state- induced increases in the regressive local property tax.”