A Community Café on Mental Health and Addiction will be held Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 6 – 7 p.m., hosted by Yates Substance Abuse Coalition and Council on Alcoholism of the Finger Lakes at Milly’s Pantry/Pinwheel Market, 19 Main Street, Penn Yan. George Roets, director of Community Service, will give a presentation, and lead into a discussion about how mental health and addiction intertwine. The group hopes to be able to learn how the community perceived these issues, as well as how they need to be addressed in our communities. Light refreshments will be available.