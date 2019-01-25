The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital (SSMH) Auxiliary provides support to the Penn Yan hospital and its affiliates through gifts of time and money.

The Auxiliary recently donated $12,000 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation to support the Soldiers & Sailors Annual Fund, which is raising money to support acquisition of a 3D mammography unit for the Diagnostic Imaging Department at the Penn Yan hospital.

To join the Auxiliary in supporting 3D mammography unit, make a donation to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. Call 315-531-2050 or visit our website at www.flhealth.org/foundation and click on ways to give.

The SSMH Auxiliary conducts multiple fundraisers each year to support projects like the 3D unit.

Membership in the Auxiliary is open to anyone interested. Dues are $5 per year or $50 for a Lifetime membership. For information on joining, contact any officer: Sylvia Eisenhart, president; Marilyn Smith, first vice president; Kathie Sheradin, second vice president; Cathy Bassage, secretary; Doris VanderWeide, treasurer; Shirley Jensen and Evelyn Jensen, at large members; Patricia Curtin, past president; or call the Finger Lakes Health Foundation at 315-531-2050.