The four leaders of the American Legion family in New York State will make their official visit to Yates County Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Department of New York Commander Gary Schacher of Cobleskill, Schoharie County will be joined by Department Auxiliary President Marie Mock of Cohoes, Albany County, Sons of the American Legion Commander James Coates of Honeoye Falls, Livingston County, and American Legion Riders Director Bob Wallace of Bloomfield for the day-long visit.

The day will begin with lunch at the Bradley Jessop Post #660, Spring Street, Dundee at noon, followed by a visit to the Oliver House Museum and its World War I exhibit in Penn Yan and conclude with a testimonial dinner at the Johnson-Costello Post #355, 2001 Himrod Rd., Penn Yan. There will be a social hour at 5:30 followed by dinner at 6:30 pm.

Commander Schacher is the first Iraq War veteran to be elected Department Commander. Schacher joined the U.S. Navy in 1980 and served in the Persian Gulf before being released from active duty and joining the Naval Reserves. In the reserves, he was recalled to Active Duty in 2003-2004 for Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving with the Seabees in Fallujah. He retired from the Navy in 2006 with 26 years service. He served in many leadership capacities in his 26 years as a member of the American Legion. He and his wife Laurie are parents of two daughters.

President Mock is eligible for the Auxiliary through her husband Ned, a Vietnam era veteran. She joined the Legnard-Curtin Auxiliary Unit in 1994, and has served in many leadership positions at the Unit, District and Department levels. She was President of the Third District in 2009 and again in 2014. She was Volunteer Service (VAVS) representative to the Stratton VA Center from 2010 to 2017. Mock was a High School English teacher from 1970 to 2006.

SAL Commander Coates is eligible through his father, Micheal, a Korean War veteran. He is a 20-year member of the Francis M. Dalton Squadron #282 in Lima. He held a variety of leadership positions at all SAL levels, including 7th District Commander from 2007 to 2009 and Detachment of New York Vice Commander from 2015 to 2017. He and his wife Cathy live in Honeoye Falls.

Riders Director Wallace is a 12-year U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm. He is a 27-year member of the Francis M Dalton Post #282 and a charter member American Legion Riders Chapter 282. He has served in leadership roles in both the Legion and Riders. He and his wife Terri have two children.

Visitation dinner reservations can be made by contacting Yates County Treasurer Jack Clancy at 315-536-6562 or 1749 N. Main St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527. Tickets are $25 each.