Watkins Glen International is once again in search of passionate and dedicated fans who are interested in becoming part of the WGI family as ‘Fan Ambassadors’ for the 2019 season.

The Fan Ambassador program, launched in 2011, provides fans with the unique opportunity to show their support of the legendary road course. Participants have the chance to experience a behind-the-scenes look at The Glen during the 2019 season, while sharing their enthusiasm with fellow fans during event weekends.

Fan Ambassadors will provide support to the WGI sales and marketing staff in a variety of roles and handle a wide range of duties including, but not limited to: escorting corporate partners and VIP guests to various track locations/activities, aiding pace car ride participants, assisting with pre- and post-race ceremonies, and providing support in The Jack Daniel’s Club and other hospitality areas around the facility.

This program provides the best opportunity for knowledgeable fans to become part of the fun and excitement during every event weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Those interested in joining the WGI team as part of the Fan Ambassador program are encouraged to fill out an application and participate in the interview process. The application may be downloaded at www.theglen.com/fanambassadorapplication.

The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2019. Completed applications may be mailed to Watkins Glen International, Attn: Fan Ambassador Program, 2790 County Route 16, P.O. Box 500, Watkins Glen, N.Y. 14891, or e-mailed to ddiffenderfer@theglen.com.