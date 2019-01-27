Planning is underway for the 2019 Keuka Arts Festival, and organizers are pleased to announce the basis for the design of this year’s Festival poster is an original watercolor created by Arts Center of Yates County Artist of the Year, Dick Kane.

Born in Rochester, a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, and a life-long resident of the most picturesque region of New York State, Dick now lives in Brighton with his wife Rita. Naturally, much of his large body of work centers around subjects in the Finger Lakes Region. Dick’s art is as familiar and as small as a Fulkerson wine label, or as large as a 50-foot mural in the reading area of Pittsford’s Barnes and Noble. Trips along the East Coast, through the Southwest, and in Europe have also provided inspiration for his painting. Working in oil, acrylic, watercolor, or pastels, Dick is seldom without a paintbrush in hand.

For decades Dick has also been a popular art instructor at the Arts Center of Yates County, at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, and at other galleries around the region. His summer Plein Air class at the Arts Center was consistently a favorite and it was not unusual for area residents with interesting views to find him at their door cheerfully asking if they’d be willing to host 15 to 20 painters for a day.

Now mostly retired from teaching, Dick continues to paint prolifically and champion the region as an inspiration for artists in all mediums. The Keuka Arts Festival hopes the event poster created from his magnificent painting of Keuka Lake will inspire artists, residents and visitors alike to participate in the 2019 event.

The Keuka Arts Festival will be held Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 along the Outlet Trail in Penn Yan. Artist and vendor applications can be found on the event website, www.keukaartsfestival.com. For details on the event, contact the Arts Center of Yates County at 315-536-8226.