State Sen. Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) announces that he has launched an online “2019 Community and Legislative Survey” and invited area residents to share their views on a variety of challenges and issues facing the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and all of New York State, this year.

O’Mara unveiled his 2019 survey with the new session of the State Legislature underway at the State Capitol.

“This annual online survey provides another avenue to encourage local input on a number of the key challenges and concerns facing our region and the state as a whole in 2019. I’m always grateful for the input,” said O’Mara, whose 58th Senate District includes all of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties, and part of Tompkins County (the city of Ithaca, and the towns of Enfield, Ithaca, Newfield, and Ulysses).

O’Mara’s online survey, which he has offered to constituents since being elected to the Senate in 2010, can be found on his Senate website, www.omara.nysenate.gov (click on the “2019 Community and Legislative Survey” icon at the top of the home page).

The survey offers an opportunity for local residents to share their own views and suggestions on private-sector job creation, government reform, state fiscal policies including taxes and spending, mandate relief, education, public safety, transportation, health care, and additional issues.

“This annual survey helps provide meaningful and useful snapshots of what’s on the minds of area residents paying attention to state government and willing to give some thought to the choices being debated and decided at the Capitol,” said O’Mara.