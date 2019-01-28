Yates County Habitat for Humanity is ready — ready to build the foundation for another home and a new life for a family in Yates County.

While work continues at a good pace with construction of the house at 144 Seneca St. Penn Yan, volunteers are looking ahead. An information night for questions and answers for the next partnership will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 in the Great Room at the First Baptist Church, 224 Main St., Penn Yan. Not limited to just a family but also for a single person, applications will be available at that time. The deadline for applications to be returned will be March 18.

Yates County Habitat for Humanity was brought to life in 1989 when Rev. John Tharp brought with him from the previous community where he was pastor, the vision of Habitat in Yates County. Six persons with the same interest joined together and put six dollars in a hat that started the foundation for building new lives with home ownership in our county.

Yates County Habitat for Humanity has been fortunate to have volunteers with professional skills and those willing to learn from them. Throughout the years, many community organizations and individuals have helped. This is also a learning experience for those who partner with Habitat. This will be the 18th home that has either been renovated or been a new build within the county. Not meant to be a handout, but a hand up for those willing to contribute 500 sweat equity hours for a family and less for a single person or parent, while gaining homeownership.

YCHFH holds the not for profit mortgage that includes both the taxes and insurance. The monthly payment is much lower that a conventional mortgage due to the volunteer labor and donations received from Covenant Churches in the county, individuals and local businesses.

If you have questions, go to the www.YatesCountyHabitatForHumanity@gmail.com. YCHFH meets the first Wednesday of the month at the Lyons National Bank on Liberty St., Penn Yan beginning at 7 p.m.