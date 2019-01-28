The Finger Lakes Technical & Career Center’s New Vision Medical Careers Program has announced its Class of 2019. Now in its 24th year, the New Vision Medical Careers Program is an educational partnership with Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and Finger Lakes Health.

The program offers outstanding high school seniors from surrounding districts an interdisciplinary classroom approach that allows students to study English, government, economics and health sciences simultaneously, gain college credit, and apply this practice-based learning in a multidisciplinary professional environment.

Seventeen students are chosen each year for the one-year, academically rigorous program for college-bound seniors planning on majoring in pre-medicine, nursing, laboratory science, physician assistant, chemistry, biology, physical therapy or other allied health fields. Applicants come from FLTCC’s 15 component schools and selection is a highly competitive, rubric-based process.

Penn Yan Academy students participaing in this year’s class are: Peyton Comfort, Brady Logan, and Mathew Moniot.

The New Vision Class of 2018, led by instructor Laura Van Niel, also includes students representing the following districts - Bloomfield High School: Jaclyn Bell; Canandaigua Academy: Sarah Bernard, Joey Brinza, Taylor Giroux, Adam Novak; Midlakes High School: Sophia DelPapa, Kara Jones; Mynderse Academy: Kenya Backman-Lowe, Morgan Ellis, Jordan Howell, Sarah Kohberger, William Reese, Louis Smith; and Waterloo High School: Riley Corey.

The program allows students to explore a full array of medical careers in different departments, while gaining 150 hours of clinical experience and nine college credits which will help the students, and provide access to experiences which many health professional students are not able to observe or participate in until graduate or medical school, as they pursue a health profession. Students rotate through 24 different departments, such as cardiology, radiology, the emergency department, orthopedic surgery, etc., over the course of the academic year. Each student will have 95 mentors and will interact with more than 100 patients each throughout their time in the program. Finger Lakes Health employees will spend over 2,000 hours mentoring the 17 students in the New Vision Medical Careers Program this year. One of the students, Kolaczyk, explains, “This program provides experiences, lessons, and learning opportunities that will never be forgotten.”