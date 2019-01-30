Fifty years ago, the Dundee Village Hall and firehouse was under construction, but Friday, Jan. 25, the meeting room was filled with members, friends, and supporters of the Dundee Fire Department and emergency squad, who gathered to recognize the completion of another year of service to the community.

Chief Jim Moore and other officers of the fire department and emergency squad reported on the activities of 2018 and presented awards for service in several categories, including:

Former chief Ray Miller presented a special gift to his son, former chief Doug Miller, who has served the department as chief four times, 1986–1987, 1996–1997, 2002–2003, and 2017–2018. The gift was an intricately decorated speaking trumpet, a long-standing symbol of leadership in a fire department.

Other Fire Department honors presented Jan. 25 included:

Fireman of the Year: Harlan Nolt

Chief’s Award: Ray Miller

Most Training Hours: Harlan Nolt

Outstanding Service Awards: Gerald Zimmerman and Tracey Miller

Special Service Award: Nathan Martin, Steve Hill, and Harold Zimmerman

Community Service Award: Ted Rapacki and Carol Sutterby

Emergency Squad honors were presented to:

Member of the Year: Josiah Peachey (224 calls)

Most Training Hours: Nick Fultz (220.8 hours)

Driver of the Year: Gerald Zimmerman (96 calls)

Outstanding Service: Nick Fultz (204 calls), Diane Warriner (158 calls), Ray Miller (122 calls)

Special recognition: Bill McIlvride and Zach Sullivan

More than 100 runs: Diane Warriner, Nick Fultz, Josiah Peachey, Gerald Zimmerman, Ray Miller, and Jim Miller.

Perfect training attendance: Ray Miller, Steve Hill, Doug Miller, and Jim Moore.

The department responded to a total of 814 calls in 2018; 162 were fire calls and 652 were emergency medical calls. Most of the fire calls (35) were for motor vehicle accidents. Other calls were: 28 automatic alarms; 18 fires; 33 hazardous conditions; 13 mutual aid; 5 rescue/recovery; and 28 service calls.

Dundee rescuers responded to 13 requests for mutual aid, and requested assistance 10 times from other departments.

Total work hours: 2,016

Total training hours: 2,772

Total meeting hours: 1,035

Total hours for ambulance: 2,756

Total hours for fire calls: 4,426

Total hours volunteered: 13,007.

The ambulances travelled a total of 14,997 miles, and answered 131 calls for mutual aid.

Former Chief Doug Miller read an extensive list of accomplishments for 2018, including establishing books with special information for each of the roads leading to Seneca Lake from Route 14 with details about what equipment can safely travel down the roads; all interior fire fighters are now FAST trained; Middlesex Fire Department now runs with Dundee for rope rescue calls, improvements to the truck bay’s exhaust system and the training facility; and a truck committee has nearly completed its work for the purchase of a new engine to replace E-32.