* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below to 35 below zero expected. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph this afternoon.

* WHERE...Steuben and Yates counties.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning to 6 p.m. EST Thursday. Lowest wind chills this overnight through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

INSTRUCTIONS: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Stay indoors. If you must go out, limit your time outside and dress in layers.