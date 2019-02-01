Owner of destroyed barn plans to re-build in Barrington

Firefighters from Dundee, Penn Yan, Himrod, Wayne and Tyrone Fire Departments battled a barn fire during the brutal cold sub-zero temperatures Jan. 30.

Dundee rescuers were dispatched a few minutes after 5 p.m. to the property at 1959 Ellis Road, where owner Ammon Hoover, 50, and others were already removing horses and other animals from the structure.

Penn Yan, Himrod, Wayne, and Tyrone firefighters and the Yates County Office of Emergency Management also responded to the scene, where the water soon turned to ice, and a Barrington Town plow helped keep the road navigable.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m., according to recently installed Dundee Chief Jim Moore, who said the scene was a challenge due to the cold, which threatened to freeze hoses and equipment. "As long as the water was running, it was no problem," he said.

Although the barn was a complete loss, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a larger barn where Hoover's livestock is housed.

One of Moore's major concerns was keeping an eye on the volunteers to make sure no one suffered from exposure. Once volunteer did show some symptoms but did not require medical care.

Tankers shuttled up and down the steep, slippery hill to haul water from a hydrant near the intersection with John Green Road, a trip complicated by passers-by, noted Moore.

Although no official cause for the fire has been determined, Hoover suspects sparks from a wood stove in the shed may have started the blaze. He and neighbors were at work clearing the debris the next day, preparing to re-build.

That same evening, across Keuka's frigid east branch, Branchport-Keuka Park firefighters were at the scene of a chimney fire on Bluff Point.