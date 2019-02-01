Penn Yan’s Civil War Monument located at Court House Square is discussed and illustrated in the new book Column Monuments: Commemorative and Memorial Column Monuments from Ancient Times to the Twenty-First Century: A History and Guide recently published by the Edwin Mellen Press.

The account of this notable New York State monument contains historical material, including its 1883 creation, and interesting background research and context. Four illustrations of it are included.

The book features artistic appreciation, detail and overall photos, and puts the monument in the context of the entire column monument movement – from ancient times to the present.

This is a unique book, “a monumental study, a quarter-century in the making.” This scholarly yet approachable study contains 1,179 pages of text, 917 black-and-white illustrations, and comes in five hardcover volumes, with color covers.

The authors are Janina K. Darling (Professor Emerita, University of California at Santa Cruz) and Daniel D. Reiff (SUNY Fredonia Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus).

“Column Monuments are found all over the world,” noted Dr. Reiff, “and often are by distinguished architects and sculptors of the day. While ‘icons’ of many European cities – such as London, Rome, Paris, or Barcelona – they can be found throughout America, too. Of the 286 monuments discussed and illustrated from 36 countries, 98 are located in the United States, from Boston and New York, to Buffalo, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and San Francisco. They are often an overlooked artistic and cultural legacy.” Further information can be found at www.mellenpress.com.