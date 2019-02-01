Writing Day at Dundee Elementary School was a success. “The students were able to meet new people from our very own community, and learn about how they use writing in their occupations. Teachers were just as inspired as the students. It was a great time had by all,” reports Julie Dunkelberger, the event coordinator.

The following people volunteered their time Jan. 18 to come and speak to students: Macy Hall, Michael Shea, Mike Ballard, Elizabeth Falk, Shannon Gibbs, Samantha and Kyle Spinks, Tiffany Simmons, Angela Fishbaugh, Deputy Megan Sotir, Nick Fultz, Josiah Peachey, Gwen Chamberlain, Sheldon Gibson, Evan Dillon, and Trooper Don Will.

Each of these speakers brought a new light to a different type of writing. Students used their own notebooks to assist in writing business advertisements, match the “just right” headline with a newspaper article, even create hashtags for business Instagram accounts, describe a photo that has no words, write a ticket to someone for speeding, or even reporting a crime! Students were able to ask questions, interact with the speakers, and some students even won prizes, explained Dunkelberger, adding, “What an amazing way to spend our morning!”

Reading Too

Writing and reading go hand-in-hand, so, while students grades in 2-6 were with speakers discussing writing in the workplace, the students grades Pre K-1 were read to by some guest readers. Not only did students get to listen to stories, but several learned a new dance, tried on fire gear, and got help in the process of reading as well.

Volunteer readers were Sheriff Ron Spike, Dundee fireman Alec Miller, performer Christopher Knapp, counselors Sarah Lynch and Mary Lee Ashby, Dundee librarian Amy Fleet, Our Town Rocks Representative Caryl Sutterby, and school secretaries Nicole Allen and Jill Denmark.

“Listening to a story read to you by a teacher is great, but when its someone like a fireman, it just becomes a whole lot cooler,” says Dunkelberger, adding, “We are so lucky to live in this community, where people are so willing and able to drop what they are doing to read a child a book. This is just one of the many reasons Dundee is such a great place to be!”