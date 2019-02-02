As part of the tenth year celebration of serving Yates County’s youth through nutrition and school supplies programs, Milly’s Pantry would like help designing a new logo.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the contest. The design must be original artwork of any medium and must include the words “Milly’s Pantry.” The deadline for submissions is March 1, and the winning logo will be selected in April. Send digital entries to office@millyspantry.org. Send 8.5 x 11-inch paper entries to Milly’s Pantry, P.O. Box 734, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please include your name, phone number, mailing address and email address.

Announcing the contest, Milly's Pantry leadership says contestants should understand that as a contest, there will be no cash payment or royalties associated with the use of the chosen logo. The winner will receive recognition and a small gift basket from the market.

It is suggested to visit the shop, website and Facebook page to get a better understanding of the mission and objectives of Milly’s Pantry to help inform your design choice. For further information, email to the address mentioned above or call 315-595-2500.