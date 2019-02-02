ALFRED — On the heels of taking their unparalleled entertainment to capacity crowds overseas, the Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America with their one-of-a-kind show to Alfred at Terry S. Galanis Family Arena at Alfred University on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. The Globetrotters will bring their unrivaled show to fans in over 250 North American cities during their upcoming tour.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters' female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young, and Mighty Mortimer. After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.

Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketweb.com, or by calling 1-866-468-3399. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

Presale tickets are also available at the McLane Center main lobby office. Tickets can be purchased from Krystal Cooper from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets can be purchased for cash at prices below:

-General Admission: $27

-Magic Pass (must be accompanied by admission ticket): $18

-Faculty and staff discount: $22

-Alfred University students (must show AU ID at purchase): $15

Presale tickets are available to Friday, Feb. 8 at noon. No discounts will be honored at the door. Only cash will be accepted at the door on the day of the event.

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.