February 4

Mac User Group

The MAC User Group meets at 10:30 am. Feb. 4 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. The topic will be “How To Combat Spam, Scams And Schemes.” Visit their website at www.hportmug.com for schedules and past topics.

Classics in Religion

Come explore a tapestry of rich topics with deeply spiritual threads from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Everyone in invited to attend one or many sessions. Check our events calendar at www.pypl.org for this month’s topics. The Classics in Religion program is sponsored by Cobblestone Springs, www.cobblestone-springs.org.

Buddhism

Buddhism is the featured religion during World Interfaith Week events Feb. 4 at Keuka College. Members of the College community will be able to create a Buddhist prayer bracelet from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Dahlstrom Student Center. At 4 p.m. the Venerable Lama Tenzin Yignyen will dismantle the sand mandala he has been creating since Jan. 31. On his previous visit to the College, the mandala was ceremoniously dismantled to symbolize the impermanence of all that exists. Members of the College and community took turns sweeping the sand into a container, and Mr. Yignyen poured the sand into Keuka Lake, so its waters would carry healing energies throughout the world.

Bad Art Party

Have a great time making bad art on purpose from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. . Open to ages 10 to 18. No registration is required for this free program. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114