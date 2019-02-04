February 5

Blood Drives

Two blood drives will be held Feb. 5 in Yates County:

• From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dundee Fire Department, Union Street, Dundee.

• From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. For questions or an appointment call i-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org. Donation time can be shortened by going to redcross.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and history on the day of the drive. ID is required for all donors: a donor card, photo ID or two other forms of identification.

After School Library Club

After School Library Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham. Stop by the library for cooking fun, tech times, and games every Tuesday.

Ba’hai

The religion of Ba’hai will be featured during World Interfaith Week events Feb. 5 at Keuka College. A presentation on what it means to be Ba’hai at 4:30 p.m. in Hegeman 109. Munir Ba’hai will lead the discussion, which will include the meaning of the nine-point star of the faith.

French Language Basics

Parlez-vous français? A French basics class for speakers who would like to brush up on their skills. from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Some background in the language is ideal, but learners at all skills levels are invited to participate. All materials will be provided. This is intended as an informal experience, with participants welcome to attend as many sessions as they wish, but we ask that you let us know if you plan to join us by calling 315-536-6114.

February Flowers

February Flowers in Colored Pencil with artist Patrick Varallo, a four-class session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19 & 26 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. A $5 materials fee will be due at the first class. Sign up by calling the library in Hammondsport at 607-569-2045.

Community meeting

on unit closure

A meeting of community members concerned about the planned closure of the inpatient behavioral health unit at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Penn Yan Village Hall.