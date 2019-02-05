February 6

Baby Storytime

Join us for a fun storytime full of movement, rhymes, bubbles, parachute games, and more at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Best for children ages 3 years and under, with a caregiver, this storytime helps pre-readers develop the skills that will help them succeed in reading and writing later in life. Older siblings are welcome. Both storytimes are the same; please choose the one that best fits your schedule. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

Pre-School Storytime

Pre-School Storytime for children and families to come for stories, crafts, and snacks with all their friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham.

Little Bookworms

Little Bookworms Story Time with stories, activities, and snack will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport.

Homeschool Group

Weekly Homeschool Group: Parents, bring students of any age down for librarian planned lessons and fun from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham.

Christianity

Christianity will be featured during World Interfaith Week events Feb. 6 at Keuka College. Ivan Martin, who has previously spoken at the College about his faith, will present on “What it Means to be Mennonite” at 4:30 p.m. in the Phillips Lounge inside Dahlstrom Student Center. Mr. Martin and his family have lived in Yates County for more than 40 years.