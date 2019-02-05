A talented free-lance artist, the late Gary Pinneo is well-known for his “Positively Penn Yan” editorial cartoons which were published in The Chronicle-Express for more than 23 years. His 1,000th cartoon was published in December 2017.

A selection of his cartoons have been organized and put on display in the window at The Pinwheel Market by Milly’s Pantry on Main Street.

The cartoons illustrate Gary’s love for the community, local history, and sports. Over the years, he paid tribute to multiple sports teams and athletes, businesses, entertainers, community organizations, and personalities.

One of the cartoons that is prominently displayed honors Milly Bloomquist, one of the recipients of the 2011 Presidential Citizen Medals, presented to her by President Barack Obama. Bloomquist’s work inspired the creation of the Pinwheel Market and Milly’s Pantry.

Other cartoons praise the work of the Yates Community Center, PYTCo. and the Sampson Theatre, the Keuka Arts Festival, Friends of the Outlet, and other local organizations.

The display will be up through the month of February.

Milly’s Pantry supports Yates County children by addressing food security and academic readiness. It helps Yates County children and their families through the Weekend Back Pack, Summer Food, and School Supply programs.

The Pinwheel Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.