Enrollment in the Penn Yan Central School Pre-Kindergarten Programs for the 2019-20 school year is currently open.

Parents living in the Penn Yan School District with a child or children who are not currently enrolled in one of the Pre-Kindergarten programs but will be 3- or 4-years-old on or before Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to attend an information night in the Penn Yan elementary school cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 7.

Information on the 3 UPK program will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 4 UPK information will be given from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Representatives from all Pre-Kindergarten programs will be present to answer questions. Registration packets will also be available.

If you will not be registering your child for the upcoming school year, please call the Elementary Office as well. For assistance or details regarding any of the above information, please call Dianne Fingar at 315-536-3346 or visit the Penn Yan Elementary School.

Those unable to attend the information night are asked to stop by the District Office to pick up a registration packet. To have a packet mailed call the Elementary Office at 315-536-3346.