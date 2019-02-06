The Finger Lakes Museum & Aquarium and the Hampton Inn Penn Yan are planning Winterfest, a family-friendly, collaborative event to be held from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23 each day. All activities will take place at the Hampton Inn Penn Yan, 110 Mace St., and will celebrate winter in the Finger Lakes.

Learn about Ice Fishing with N.Y.S. Guide Alan Fess. Compete in a family-friendly snowman-making contest. Ice skate with a view of Keuka Lake. Take a horse and carriage ride around the property. Admire custom ice sculptures while getting a drink at an ice bar. The Keuka Restaurant will be providing food for purchase throughout the day with their chefs taking part in an evening chili cook-off. Daytime winter crafts will be hosted by local maker studio, ReFIND. Learn snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and winter survival skills taught by L.L.Bean specialists. Dance to a live DJ each evening from 6 to 10 p.m., and enjoy a fireworks display Saturday night!

Winterfest is funded in part by the Yates County Tourism Fund. Tickets for the event are single day adult $25, and child 12 and under $12, or two days adult $35, and $20 per child under 12 years old. Children 3 and under are free. For more details and to register, visit www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/events/winter-fest-2019.

Overnight hotel packages and/or rooms are available at The Hampton Inn Penn Yan (call 315-536-8202 for details/reservations), Microtel Inn & Suites Penn Yan (call 315-517-1074 for details/reservations), and Best Western Vineyard Inn & Suites (call 315-536-8473 for details/reservations).

The Finger Lakes Museum & Aquarium is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. See www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.