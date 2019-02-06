February 7

Baby Café

Babe Café will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Do you have questions about pregnancy, breastfeeding, and/or parenting? Lactation Counselors are available to help you at Baby Café! This is a free drop-in for all families and older siblings are welcome (childcare not provided). Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Judaism

Judaism will be featured during World Interfaith Week events Feb. 7 at Keuka College. Members of the College community can make a dreidel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dahlstrom Student Center. In addition, Rabbi Ann Landowne from Temple Beth-El in Geneva will discuss what having a bar/bat mitzvah really means. Her discussion begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Phillips Lounge inside Dahlstrom Student Center.

Pre-Kindergarten Enrollment

Parents of a child who will be 3 or 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2019, not currently enrolled in Penn Yan Central School Pre-Kindergarten program are encouraged to attend an information night Feb. 7 in the Penn Yan Elementary School cafeteria. Information on the 3 UPK program will be at 6 p.m. and information on the 4 UPK program will be at 6:30 p.m. If you are not able to attend, pick up a registration packet at the elementary office. If you have questions, call Dianne Fingar at the elementary office at 315-536-3346. If you will not be registering your child for the upcoming school year, please call the elementary office as well.

I Am Jazz Reading

I Am Jazz Community Book Reading will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. The National I Am Jazz Community Book Reading brings together thousands of people in schools & communities across the country to read and discuss the critically acclaimed children’s book I Am Jazz and chapter book Being Jazz, in addition to showing support for transgender and non-binary youth locally. This evening program will include a 6 p.m. children’s book reading of I Am Jazz followed by a fun coloring activity for young attendees. Additionally, there will be a reading of Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen starting at 6:20 p.m. for teens & adults followed by a community discussion. Light refreshments will be served and local LGBTQ resources will be available.

Library Euchre Nights

Recruit your friends, and play some hands at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham.