Property for sale falsely advertised for rent

Penn Yan Police are warning residents of an online property rental scam being conducted via Craigslist, the worldwide online classified ad network.

Investigators say the suspect took on the identity of a real local owner of a property that is currently listed for sale within Penn Yan. The suspect then advertised that property on Craigslist as being available for rent, and received payment through Apple iTunes cards, Google Play cards, or Walmart money transfer.

Penn Yan Police are currently working with the property owner and the victims to identify the suspect(s) in this scam.

Police strongly encourage anyone seeking to rent a property to meet with the owners before signing any rental agreement or sending any form of payment. People should also question any business transaction where one party requests payment in anything other than traditional payment methods.

If you have any concern of a suspected scam or questionable business practice, please call Penn Yan Police: Penn Yan Police 315-536-4422, Yates County Sheriff's Office 315-536-4438.