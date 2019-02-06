The Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club presents “Once Upon a Mattress” Feb. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in the PYMS Auditorium. Admission is $8 at the door. Discounted pre-sale admission can be purchased from a cast or crew member and at the greeter’s desk in the PYMS Atrium.

Taking a rollicking spin on the story of ‘The Princess and The Pea,’ the audience may be in for a walloping surprise! This now classic musical comedy of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans.

With music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, this adaptation for middle school students has been edited to better suit younger actors, but all the elements that make this show a classic are still in place. Families will be enchanted by the timeless story and the dazzling score, as the student actors learn about theater and its production.

Due to an unhappy curse, King Sextimus is unable to speak. Meanwhile, Queen Aggravain has taken over control of the kingdom. In an attempt to keep Prince Dauntless single, she has decreed that only the princess that can pass her test may marry her son. Further, no one else in the kingdom may marry until Prince Dauntless does. The besotted Lady Larken and Sir Harry are extremely disturbed by this fact. Luckily, Sir Harry is able to find an amazing princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, and she instantly catches the attention of Prince Dauntless.

The cast includes:

Princess Winnifred - Skyann Morgan

Prince Dauntless - Joseph Droney

Lady Larken - Emmaleigh Stempien

Sir Harry - Johnathan Shaw

Queen Aggravain - Izzy Hinkal

King - Garrett Hilton

Minstrel - Ethan Morgan

Jester - Logan Miller

Wizard - Vanessa Martinez

Princess #12 - Hailey Trank

Lady Lucille - Rachael Garvey

Lady Rowena - Irelynd Densmore

Lady Beatrice - Maihue Miranda Wiltberger

Lady Harriet - Hailey Hassos

Knights - Joe Paige, Aidan Dallos, Sophia Smith, Oliver Perez, Brady Mackerchar

Ladies-in-Waiting - Cadence Cummings, lrelynd Densmore, Rachael Garvey, Hailey Hassos , Julia Hawthorn, Rebecca Hayes, Lillian Hoke-Naylar, Natalie Koen, Kaylyn Lewis, Hannah McCarley, Cadance Miller, Maihue Miranda Wiltberger, Abeni Oliva, Kristina Parmelee, Marissa Parsons, Gabriella Poinan, Leah Prather, Annika Reinard, Meghan Ribble, Madisyn Richter, Lilyan Shoff, Jaelea Tietjen, Hailey Trank, Brooklynn Vivier, Marion Wheeler, and Kendall Young