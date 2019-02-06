ALBANY — State Senator Tom O’Mara (R-Big Flats) has been named a “2019 New York State Legislator of the Year” by the American Red Cross of New York State.

O’Mara recently received the award in Albany as part of the annual Red Cross Advocacy Day at the State Capitol on Jan. 28.

This year marks the first time the Red Cross has selected “Legislator of the Year” honorees. In addition to O’Mara, three members of the state Assembly were honored as part of the inaugural class: Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes, Richard Gottfried, and John McDonald III.

O’Mara said, “It is a great honor to be part of this inaugural class being recognized by the American Red Cross. Across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, throughout New York State, and on a national and global basis, the Red Cross is one of our most admired, respected, and effective relief organizations. Red Cross volunteers stand ready to respond and provide comfort in times of emergency and great need, and our gratitude to their commitment runs deep. I am proud of my long association with the Red Cross and look forward to continue doing whatever I can to help support this remarkable mission.”

According to the Red Cross, O’Mara and this year’s other “Legislator of the Year” honorees are recognized for their “unwavering support of our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. We are truly grateful for your dedication and commitment to ensuring that New York State provides the support necessary to maintain the vital services the Red Cross provides in our communities, and we are honored to be able to count you among our strongest supporters.”

O’Mara has enjoyed a long association with the regional and statewide Red Cross, including as a past Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Chemung/Schuyler Chapter of the Red Cross, and a member of the cabinet for the “Sound the Alarm” fire safety campaign.

Clara Barton founded the first chapter of the American Red Cross in Dansville, New York in 1881. Since then the organization's supporters, volunteers and employees have provided compassionate care for millions of people affected by disasters, support for members of the military and their families, health and safety education and training, international relief and development, and collected much of the nation's blood supply.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. More than 95 percent of Red Cross workers are volunteers.