February 8

Relax & Color

Coloring pages and supplies will be available from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan so you can take part in a relaxing, comfortable artistic pastime. Enjoy one of your favorite activities from childhood, updated with complex designs and additional techniques. Take your work home with you or leave it to adorn the library. No sign-up is necessary for this free program. 315-536-6114 www.pypl.org.

Scrapbooking

Scrapbooking Day will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham.Capture memories in a scrapbook! Bring your own pictures or memorabilia. The rest of the supplies will be provided by the library.

DIY For YA

DIY For YA @ the Library will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham. Come down with all of your friends for DIY Projects and fancy café drinks.

Canal Boats on Seneca Lake

Well-known local historian Gary Emerson will discuss the canal boats, their uses and their routes in and around Seneca Lake at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Big Flats Historical Society, 476 Maple S., Big Flats There is no admission. Reservations are appreciated, but not required. Make a reservation at 607-569-2222 or e-mail info@flbm.org.

Feb. 8, 9, 10

Once Upon a Mattress

The Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club presents Once Upon A Mattress at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Middle School Auditorium. $8 admission at the door, or discounted presale admission from cast or crew members.