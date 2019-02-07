The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has officially opened the next grant round of its NYS Historic Marker Grant Program, which commemorates historic people, places or things during the years 1740 to 1918. A grant covers the entire cost of the historic marker, pole and shipping.

This grant round is available in the following New York State counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins (Region 10); Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates (Region 11); and Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming (Region 12).

The Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making foundation based in Syracuse, N.Y. One of its main initiatives is helping people celebrate their community’s history through a variety of signage grant programs, including its NYS Historic Marker Grant Program, as well as its newly launched National Women’s Suffrage Marker Program and the Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program.

The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to all municipalities, nonprofit academic institutions and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York State. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact an eligible local organization, such as a municipal historian or historical organization. They will often apply for the grant on behalf of the individual.

Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit their Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, March 4. The final application deadline is Monday, April 1. To apply for a grant or review application guidelines, visit the Foundation’s NYS Historic Marker Grant Program page. A complete grant schedule by region is also available on the website. Visit the Foundation’s Historic Signage Grant Programs page for information about its new women’s suffrage and historic canal programs.

About the Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private foundation established in 2005. The Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. To date, the Foundation has awarded nearly 800 grants for historic signage in New York State and beyond. Visit: www.wgpfoundation.org