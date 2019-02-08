The second community meeting to gather public input on Penn Yan’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will be held at the Penn Yan Academy, 305 Court St, Penn Yan at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Those in attendance will be provided with updated information on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative followed by an Open House to review potential DRI projects.

One Open House station will be focused on the Village’s Circulation, Access and Parking study, which is aligned with the potential Village Parking and Circulation DRI project. This is another opportunity for residents and businesses in the community to provide feedback to the DRI Local Planning Committee and help plan the future of Downtown Penn Yan.